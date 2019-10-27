NavCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.36 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and cfinex. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $1.36 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001862 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 377% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,505,193 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.