Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAOG stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Namibian Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.55 ($0.22). The stock has a market cap of $11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.14.

Namibian Resources Company Profile

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

