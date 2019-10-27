MYR Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

