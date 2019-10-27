MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €245.00 ($284.88) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €253.00 ($294.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €224.25 ($260.76).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €233.50 ($271.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 1 year high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is €242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €220.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

