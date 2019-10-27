MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €234.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €234.00 ($272.09) target price by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €224.25 ($260.76).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €233.50 ($271.51) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52 week high of €257.20 ($299.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €242.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

