MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut MSG Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on MSG Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. MSG Networks has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 15.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

