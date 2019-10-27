Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Msci by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 1,049.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 586,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Msci by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,667,000 after purchasing an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

