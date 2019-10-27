Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Msci stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,082. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

