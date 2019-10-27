Mplx Lp (MPLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Mplx stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

