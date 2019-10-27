Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 218 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.