Morgan Stanley Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$11.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

TSE HSE opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.48 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,213 shares in the company, valued at C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

