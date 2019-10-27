Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 574.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 111,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of AtriCure worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 114.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 39.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.30. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

