Morgan Stanley Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $248.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.89.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $4,450,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,753 shares of company stock valued at $30,304,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

