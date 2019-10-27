Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPZM. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

EPZM stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.37. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.