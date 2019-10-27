Morgan Stanley Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of NuVasive worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,671,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

