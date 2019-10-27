Morgan Stanley Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Univar were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Univar by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $100,681.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Jukes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

