Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.