Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.