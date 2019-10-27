Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 577.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 131.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 300,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,075 shares of company stock worth $8,371,487. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $675.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

