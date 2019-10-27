Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.295-1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.98.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

