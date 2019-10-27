MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.