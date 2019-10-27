Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

