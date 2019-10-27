MonetaryUnit Price Up 10.9% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $919,977.00 and $866.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008784 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002446 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004462 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 172,830,315 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

