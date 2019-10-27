MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $498.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $82,175.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

