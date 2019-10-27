Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.39. 218,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after acquiring an additional 130,433 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

