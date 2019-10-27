Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $169.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

