Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 39.5% of Actiam N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

