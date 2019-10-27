Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Microsoft stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

