Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.99. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

