Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,094,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.62. 672,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

