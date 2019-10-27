Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.40 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 24.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $482,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 1,414,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.