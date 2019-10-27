Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.73 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 275.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,806 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

