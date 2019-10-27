Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,718 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,132. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.