Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 69,602 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

A stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 835,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,499. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

