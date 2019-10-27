Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,193,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

