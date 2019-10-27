Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $89.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $933,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $886,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

