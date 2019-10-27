Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $82.26 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.88 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

