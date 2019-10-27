Mercantil Bank (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $19.04 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $829.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Mercantil Bank Company Profile
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.