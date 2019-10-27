Mercantil Bank (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $19.04 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $829.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.