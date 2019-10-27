MEET.ONE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $463,797.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $463,797.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

