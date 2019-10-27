Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Meet Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meet Group.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 3,841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 483,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,897. The stock has a market cap of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.