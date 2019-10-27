Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Lazard by 82.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

