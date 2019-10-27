Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,583,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,898 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9,933.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,057.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109,882 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $167.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.