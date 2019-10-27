Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 2,366.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,357 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.