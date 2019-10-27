Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $57,000 Position in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 349,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 124,177 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Covalent Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 238,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 141.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRAC. Citigroup cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.47.

Shares of FRAC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.38. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

