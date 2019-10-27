Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,035 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 677.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ACHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

ACHN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $864.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.57. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

