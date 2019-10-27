Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

