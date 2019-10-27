Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23, 1,011,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,109,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medmen Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

