MediShares Reaches 1-Day Volume of $177,269.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $177,269.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00201032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.01487585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00121669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.