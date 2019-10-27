McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. 895,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.