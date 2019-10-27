McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.97.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.19 on Friday, reaching $1,264.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,225.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,177.45. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

